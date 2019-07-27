Things really are looking up for Arsenal.

After their apology of a performance in the Europa League final in Baku, Unai Emery has been hard at work as he looks to right the ship and prepare for the upcoming season.

Initially, it was a bit of a gloomy summer for the Gunners with reports circulating that Emery only had a paltry £40 million transfer kitty at his disposal.

After they failed to sign Ivorian flyer Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace, fans were more than concerned with what might become of their club.

However, the last week has completely dispelled those gathering storm clouds with the Londin side announcing the signings of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid and William Saliba from St. Etienne.

Now, there has been further good news with reports emerging on Twitter that Arsenal are now the favourites to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille.

Pepe has been linked with all host of clubs during the summer but now it seems Emery’s side have hit the front in the race to secure his signature.

According to the influential journalist david Ornstein, the Gunners secured a deal with Pepe, having tabled an €80 million bid.

The winger found the back of net 22 times in Ligue 1 last season, while also registering 11 assists.

His pace and creativity wwill bring a breath of fresh air to the Arsenal midfield and the prospect of him linking up with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette must be terrifying for Premier League defenders.

The Gunners finished 28 points behind eventual Champions Manchester City in the Premier League and Emery will be desperate to close that gap.

His target has to be to return the historic club to the top table of European football by reclaiming a spot in the Champions League.

With Pepe potentially banging them in at the Emirates, that could be a very real possibility.