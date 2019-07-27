Gareth Bale may have pulled on the Real Madrid shirt for the final time on Friday night.

The Welshman, who is reportedly on the verge of signing a record-breaking £1 million-a-week deal with Chinese club Jiangsu Suning, came on against Atletico Madrid with just under half-an-hour left to play at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Los Blancos were losing 6-1 when Bale came on. Atletico then scored again shortly afterwards to make it seven, before Zinedine Zidane’s side pulled two goals back to make the scoreline slightly more respectable before full-time.

While it may have only been a pre-season friendly, this was still a humiliating result for everybody associated with Real Madrid.

Losing any game 7-3 is bad enough, let alone against your neighbours.

Atletico outclassed their rivals, with Diego Costa helping himself to four goals in the rout.

Bale, who is expected to sign a three-year deal with Jiangsu Suning, was spotted laughing and smiling both before and after he was subbed on by Zidane.

He was seen sharing a joke with a teammate on the bench…

He was then spotted smirking just before he was subbed on...

And he was also spotted smiling when his team were 7-1 down…

Some people think the former Tottenham star was laughing at Zidane but this seems far-fetched.

While Bale may not see eye-to-eye with Zidane, the 30-year-old is a model professional and it’s hard to believe that he would laugh at his manager while losing a match 7-1 under any circumstances.

Still, you can’t blame Bale for looking rather unfazed by this defeat.

Real Madrid and Zidane have made it clear that they want him gone - so why should he care?

The world-class forward has achieved so much with the Spanish giants and has been unceremoniously dumped this summer.

He’ll begin the next chapter of his career in the Chinese Super League, but will Zidane and Florentino Perez come to regret their decision?