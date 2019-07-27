A recording has been released of Dillian Whyte and his promoter Eddie Hearn controversially discussing Whyte’s failed drug test after the conclusion of his fight with Oscar Rivas.

Whyte beat Rivas on points just over a week ago in what was supposed to be the rebirth of the 31-year-old's stalling career, but a failed UKAD drug test on the eve of the fight could result in an even quicker demise.

Post-bout it all looked rosy for Whyte; he had backed up his confident words in the build-up with a solid, all-round boxing display.

A number of boxing experts, including Frank Bruno, had waxed lyrical about the improvements the Jamaican-born boxer had made since his defeat at the hands of Anthony Joshua in 2015.

A mandated fight with current heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was set to take place on May 18 next year, but that could now be in serious jeopardy.

Sadly, Whyte is embroiled in allegations of cheating after a transcript has emerged of The Body Snatcher, via The Metro, discussing his failed drugs test in front of the media.

Here is what was said below.

Whyte: F****** hell

Hearn: Alright mate?

Whyte: F****** hell, Jesus Christ. I haven’t slept at all the last couple of days.

Hearn: Nor have, but I didn’t have to fight’

Whyte: F***sake

Hearn: Mate, that was the miracle of all miracles, wasn’t it?

Whyte: That’s the difference between being a professional

Hearn: I had everything, I had a statement for you ready to go…and he just phined me up and was like “we did it” and I was like “Oh my god”

Whyte: I need to keep my hair for some reason. It’s a f****** stitch-up, I passed tests in two days and then one in a million.

Whyte has previously served a two-year ban from 2012 to 2014 for taking an illegal supplement and if he is found guilty of any similar wrong-doing here, he could face a ban of up to eight years!

We are yet to learn the final verdict, but other members of the boxing community have already chosen a side.

Wilder said it was ‘a disgrace’ that Rivas’ camp was not informed about the failed drug test prior to the fight and he has called for Whyte to serve a lengthy suspension.

Whyte is insistent he beat Rivas ‘fair and square’, expressing his disappointment with the ‘rubbish’ that has been said about him. Regardless of how he feels about the situation, the fight to save his career is ultimately out of his hands.