Big Show has put himself through an incredible body transformation over the past few years to a point where he looks like a completely different person.

Although we have yet to see Show perform in the ring for WWE in 2019 due to his recovery from hip surgery and a hamstring injury, he's still been putting in the work in the gym regularly.

As a result, he's undergone a fantastic body transformation with celebrity trainer Dodd Romero, shredding fat to a point where his abs are visible.

As part of a preview for the WWE Network documentary 'Rebuilding Big Show' which will air later today after Smackville, Show credited a conversation with John Cena that motivated him to hit the gym hard.

He said: "The guy that really kicked it off and kind of got me motivated was John Cena.

"John and I were joking back and forth, and we were talking about something, training or bodybuilding or something, and I was making a joke about, 'Oh yeah, I'm going to go out and get me some abs, and be a bodybuilder.' I said, 'Who would want to see a giant with abs?'

"John just looked at me deadpan and goes, 'Yeah. A giant with abs - who would want to see that?' And he walked off.

"And the way he did it, considering this is coming from a guy who I have the utmost respect for, for his work ethic, his commitment to our industry, his commitment to setting the bar, as far as he's on time, everything's 100%, the way he works his body, the way he takes care of himself, the way he lives by example and the way he gives back.

"So, this is someone that I respect, and the way John hit me with that comment, for once in 40-something years, lit a fire under my big fat ass, a huge fire, and I went and found Dodd Romero."

Sure enough, Show hit the gym hard and he transformed his body in a way which shocked fans as they've never seen Show in such good shape before.

The 'Rebuilding Big Show' documentary will cover Show's full hip replacement surgery and the "subsequent difficult" rehab process that he went through. It will also include reflections on the 25-year career of the WWE veteran.

Now fans are waiting for Show to make his return to the ring, and fingers crossed his return will be soon. He hasn't been seen on WWE TV since an episode of SmackDown in November last year.