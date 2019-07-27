Preseason games are, the majority of the time, pretty dull affairs played at half-tempo.

That certainly wasn't the case when Real Madrid faced neighbours Atletico Madrid on Friday night in New York.

The 'International Champions Cup' friendly finished Real 3-7 Atletico with Diego Costa stealing the show as he put in the most 'Diego Costa' performance possible.

Costa scored four, started a brawl, and got sent off in just 65 minutes - that's about as good as it gets.

Atletico actually led 5-0 at half-time thanks to a Costa hattrick and a goal each from Joao Felix and Angel Correa.

Costa's fourth, a penalty, made it six before Nacho pulled one back six minutes before the chaos of the brawl.

Vitolo's fantastic solo effort then pushed the score to seven - although Real added two late goals that made the scoreline 'embarrassing' rather than 'pathetic'.

So how would you react as Real manager? It's 'just' a friendly, after all, but then it was a crushing defeat against probable title rivals (and local rivals).

Well, according to AS, Zinedine Zidane was so angry that he didn't even go to the dressing room to see his players.

Instead, the Real boss went straight from the pitch at the MetLife Stadium to the pressroom and from there to the team bus.

Zidane did downplay the impact of the result after the game, saying that it doesn't worry him.

"It doesn't worry me but it hurts," he said. "You don't play to lose. Now we can't look back, it's a bad game and we're going to consider what we've done for the next game to do something else."

There were no points on the line but Atletico have scored a real psychological win here - no easy feat in a friendly.

We won't know the true effect until the season starts, of course, but it'll be worth keeping September 29th clear in your diary, when Real travel to the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga.

We'll see if Zidane is worried after that one.