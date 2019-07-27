Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe from Lille.

According to BBC Sports correspondent David Ornstein, the Gunners have agreed a £72 million deal with Lille.

The fee will be paid in instalments to fit Arsenal’s budget. Pepe will sign a five-year contract at the Emirates Stadium.

And all of a sudden, Arsenal fans are excited.

The summer hasn’t been the easiest for the north London club. They’ve seen Aaron Ramsey depart on a free and captain Laurent Koscielny refuse to go on their pre-season tour.

But, in the space of a week, the entire mood surrounding Arsenal has been lifted.

Arsenal's eventful week

On Thursday, the club announced the arrivals of midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid and centre-back William Saliba in a £27 million deal from Saint-Etienne.

On the same day, Sead Kolasinac was hailed as a hero after fighting off two armed assailants in a suspected robbery attempt.

That was after Mesut Ozil, who was driving the car with Kolasinac when it was ambushed, destroyed a Tottenham fan on Twitter.

The Tottenham supporter captioned a photo of his side ‘What why tf was Özil in our team photo???’, alluding to the apparent gap in the line-up.

Ozil responded: “If you look closely... you can see your trophy cabinet... #YaGunnersYa.”

And a deal for Kieran Tierney is seemingly close, too. On Friday, ESPN Brazil reported that Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign the Scottish left-back from Celtic.

Life for Arsenal fans is never dull. But this week has been even crazier than usual.

The only downside was a defeat to Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday.

But given that it was just a pre-season friendly, nobody’s losing any sleep over that.

And, of course, it’s been followed by new signings, Kolasinac proving himself to be a warrior and Ozil ending Spurs.

Arsenal supporters won’t be forgetting July 22nd-July 28th, 2019 for a while.