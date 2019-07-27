Football

Arsenal fans are getting very excited about signing Nicolas Pepe

What a week it’s been for Arsenal.

On Monday, the club had only completed a deal for Gabriel Martinelli in the transfer window.

But come Saturday, and their summer activity looks considerably better.

Dani Ceballos arrived on loan from Real Madrid on Thursday and his signing was swiftly followed by that of French centre-back William Saliba, who will return to Saint-Etienne for the 2019-20 season.

More good news was to come on Saturday morning.

David Ornstein of BBC Sport revealed that a £72 million deal has been agreed with Lille for Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe’s imminent arrival came as a huge surprise to Arsenal fans - but a welcome one.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-SAINT ETIENNE-LILLE

'Announce Pepe and all is forgiven'

The 24-year-old scored 23 goals for Lille last season and France-based journalist Matt Spiro believes he is a “far bigger talent” that the other winger they were targeting, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.

The transfer will be completed in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to Ornstein.

And Arsenal supporters are so excited about the prospect of Pepe arriving that they are ready to forget about everything they’ve had to put up with over the past few years, during what has become known as their ‘banter era’.

This includes losing 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Jesse Lingard turning the Emirates Stadium into his dancefloor, Robin van Persie signing for Manchester United and helping them win the Premier League and William Gallas being their No.10.

For more examples of Arsenal’s banter era since 2006, check out this brilliant Twitter thread.

Arsenal fans are getting excited

Arsenal's potential starting XI

Arsenal boss Unai Emery could select a very exciting starting line-up if he’s able to complete deals for Pepe and Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

p1dgpo56kuqbcfj018kt18pi1novb.jpg

It wasn’t long ago that Gooners were bemoaning Aaron Ramsey’s exit and Laurent Koscielny’s refusal to go on their pre-season tour.

But the unexpected update on Pepe has now left them giddy with excitement.

Roll on the new season.

