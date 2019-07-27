Football

Sean Longstaff is reportedly a target for Manchester United..

Man Utd expected to return for Newcastle's Sean Longstaff with bid worth more than £30m

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United are having an enjoyable summer as they look to get things back on track.

Preseason has gone well as United have won all four friendlies so far and their transfer business looks promising, too.

So far, United's plan appears to be bringing in exciting young, British talent - at least, that's where the money has been spent.

First came Daniel James from Swansea City for £15m, potentially the out-and-out winger than United have been lacking.

The big-money signing has been Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £50m.

The right-back was one of the standout young players in England last season and there's a ton of excitement surrounding him.

If things go to plan, both will be fundamental parts of United for years to come - but they're not the only ones.

United have previously been linked with a move for Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff but they've been unable to strike a deal.

According to the Chronicle, though, they're expected to return with an offer exceeding £30m.

Longstaff broke into the Newcastle United team last season.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season with Newcastle last summer and would fit the current plan well at United.

Mike Ashley, however, claims he won't sell the midfielder.

"The message we want to put out is that he is not for sale," he told the Daily Mail. "If you’ve got one like Sean – keep him."

But then, you could say the same about having a manager like Rafa...

Paulo Dybala could be on his way to Old Trafford, too.

In all, if United are prepared to pay what it takes, you'd imagine that Longstaff will be wearing Red before too long.

Where, if the fans are prepared to dream, he may just be lining up alongside Paulo Dybala, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent days.

The summer may get better and better for United.

Topics:
Transfer News
Football
Sean Longstaff
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Paulo Dybala
Premier League
Newcastle United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again