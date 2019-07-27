Arsenal fans were sent into a frenzy on Saturday morning after news emerged that they had agreed a £72 million deal to sign Lille winger Nicolas Pepe.

Having announced the signings of Dani Ceballos (on loan) and William Saliba earlier in the week, Gunners fans are on cloud nine following the Pepe news.

The Ivorian enjoyed a prolific season in Ligue 1, scoring 22 goals and registering 11 assists.

Now, he looks set to join up with Golden Boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in what could prove to be a frightfully ruthless front trio.

However, in amongst all the jubilation, some more ardent fans were trying to figure out how the London side were going to afford Pepe with many fearing that one of Aubameyang or Lacazette may have to leave to finance the deal.

Fortunately, influential journalist David Ornstein has rubbished those rumours, claiming in an interview that all three players will be at the Emirates this coming season.

In an interview with BBC 5 Live, Ornstein shed further light on the deal outlining where the scintillating Ivorian could slot into Unai Emery’s team.

Excited, Arsenal fans? We can’t blame you.

“He looks very quick, very agile with a very high technical ability. Those I have spoken to at length about him have been very impressed with his development.

“Tracks back, works hard which Emery will like, and also can operate in a two man strike force if needed in a 4-4-2.

“It’s a pretty mouth watering prospect that he would play in the same team as Aubameyang, Lacazette, and potentially Ozil.

“Interestingly I am told that this will not mean a significant departure - the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette will not be leaving this summer to finance this deal.”

He then went on to reiterate just how important it is that the Gunners strengthen in defence, claiming that he still expects some departures to free up funds for that.



"They need to strengthen in central defence. I think Arsenal might need to see some departures now even if they're not big name to free up some finance to allow that to happen."



There you have it Gooners, the news just keeps on getting better - Ornstein is expecting even more activity at the Emirates in the coming days.

The Arsenal faithful could be in for a very exciting next few months in north London.

Will Pepe be the spark to ignite a charge for the top four or will their defensive frailties prove to be their achilles heel yet again?