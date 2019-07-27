Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross has suffered a horrendous injury during the club’s pre-season friendly against Leicester City.

Shawcross was carried off on a stretcher after going over on his left ankle. It’s clear that the 31-year-old is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The incident immediately drew a reaction from Arsenal supporters, who haven’t forgotten Shawcross’ leg-breaking challenge on Aaron Ramsey in 2010.

The Stoke City defender crashed into Ramsey’s right shin, shattering his tibia and fibula in the process.

Ramsey’s treatment lasted nine months and he continued his rehabilitation with loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City.

But even when he was back, Stoke fans reminded Ramsey of his horrific injury.

In a match at the Emirates Stadium in 2018, they sang: ‘Aaron Ramsey, he walks with a limp’.

Arsenal fans tweet after Shawcross breaks his leg

Arsenal supporters responded with: ‘Aaron Ramsey, he’s won more than you’, and they reacted to Shawcross’ injury on Saturday.

Ramsey revealed in 2011 how his initial worries about his injury were quickly erased when he spoke to the doctor.

“When it happened and I saw my leg, all kinds of different thoughts were going through my head," he said in an interview with the Independent.

“When I was on the way to the hospital, the doctor told me straight away that we would get through this, and that I would get back to where I was.

“That helped me feel sure this was something I could recover from. I believed in it, and the medical staff and specialists believed I was able to handle it mentally. I think I've done that."

Ramsey recovered to become a hero at the Emirates Stadium, winning three FA Cups including the winners in the 2014 and 2017 finals.

Unfortunately for Shawcross, it looks like he may miss the entire 2019-20 season.