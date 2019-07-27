Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were attacked in an attempted armed robbery earlier this week.

Shocking CCTV footage started to do the rounds on Thursday showing knife-wielding men on scooters chasing the former Germany international's Mercedes G-Class 4x4.

Kolasinac has been hailed as a hero for defending his team-mate, jumping out of the vehicle and protecting Ozil and his wife Amine by fighting the thugs off.

There has long been a running joke about the Bosnian being a beast - he is nicknamed 'The Tank' after all - but in a harrowing situation, his actions were remarkably brave.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners pair had been pursued for over a mile before things came to a head on the Golders Green Road.

The attackers were also armed with tiles, which per the same newspaper, they planned to use to smash the car windows.

Ozil was forced to drive on the wrong side of the road as he tried to lose them.

The video of the incident has been seen all around the world and as well as feeling for the playmaker, many have been impressed by his team-mate Kolasinac's bottle.

In fact, that includes WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who spoke to The Sun about signing up the full-back.

“He’s got a nice bounce to him, he’s in and out," Wilder said.

“Wait until you see him throw a hook. We don’t know what his technique is like, but his footwork… he’s pretty mobile.

“We’re going to have to work on him and make sure he doesn’t load up before because he’s very predictable and that makes him very vulnerable.

“He’s got quick feet, we can work with that.”

Neither player should have found themselves in that position.

As it was, it was fortunate Kolasinac was there or something even more serious might have unfolded.