Many football fans will have woken up this morning and instantly had a look of disbelief on their faces.

That's because they would have checked the scores from overnight and seen that Atletico Madrid had beaten city rivals Real Madrid 7-3.

In one of the most remarkable pre-season games ever, Zinedine Zidane's side were well and truly humbled by a new-look Atletico.

Diego Costa scored four times, Joao Felix was unplayable and Kieran Trippier looked steady on his debut.

From a Real Madrid perspective, there were pretty much no positives to take from the game and the fact Zidane put out a strong team makes it even worse.

Eden Hazard showed a few glimpses of his quality, but Los Blancos' defence is in dreadful shape.

As such, the Spanish media have taken a very dim view on Real's potential going into the new season.

Marca have even stated that the idea of the world's most famous club lifting a trophy in 2019/20 is 'farcical'.

"The idea that Real Madrid can win a trophy this season is farcical," journalist Miguel Garcia wrote.

"You don't need to be a fortune teller to know that they are far behind the likes of Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool and Barcelona, to name just four.

"A team that failed miserably last year has opted to retain many of the same players, and the change that Zinedine Zidane said was coming after returning as head coach has not been evident.

"Despite the signings, of which Eden Hazard is the only one who will clearly start from day one, it is clear that Madrid are playing the same as they were at the end of last season."

Assessments don't come much more grim than that.

After the game against Atletico, Zidane was still confident that Real would have a good season in 2019/20.

"Our season is going to be good. I am convinced," the Frenchman said.

"We can't be happy with today. But with everything else, I'm convinced that I have a team that will compete very well.

"It doesn't worry me but it hurts. You don't play to lose. But it's happened and we can't look back. It was a bad game."

Whatever you say, Zinedine...