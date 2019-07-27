Becky Lynch will be defending her Raw Women's Championship against Natalya at SummerSlam on August 11.

Since their match was announced, the two have been exchanging promos on WWE TV, with the most recent occurring this past week on Monday Night Raw during the 'A Moment of Bliss' segment.

The feud has now made its way onto Twitter, with both sides sending their shots over to the other.

The war of words began when Lynch sent Natalya a video of the times which Natalya has attacked her from behind with the caption: "Nearly time to pay your debts, Nattie, you snake."

Nattie retweeted The Man's video and responded by reminding her that she essentially 'spoon-fed' her during her time in NXT.

She said: "Becky, I gave you a lesson. How things work in WWE. You were a spoon-fed NXT darling. You should thank me for smartening you up.

"In fact, there probably isn't "The Man" without this beating. So, you are welcome. Get ready to pay me back with the Raw Women's title."

It will be interesting to see how this feud develops over the next few weeks, as it's still in its early stages.

However, the relationship between Nattie and The Man goes deeper than the former helping the latter in NXT, as they also spent time together while wrestling in Japan in the 2000s.

Natalya became the number one contender for the Raw Women's title last week when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Naomi in an Elimination Fatal Four Way match.

Natalya has been exchanging promos with Lynch ever since that night and the two had their first altercation during the 'A Moment of Bliss' segment this past week on Raw.

As of writing, The Man is the favourite to win and retain her Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam vs Nattie, but this is still subject to change as the storyline develops over the next few weeks.

If Natalya does beat Lynch for the Raw Women's title, it will only be her third title in WWE after previously winning the SmackDown Women's title and the Divas title.