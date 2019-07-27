Andrea Pirlo has been officially named as the first ICON card to use in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

The Italian legend retired from professional football back in 2017 after two seasons with New York City FC.

Pirlo is known as one of the greatest midfielders in the history of football, excelling for AC Milan, Juventus and the Italian national team.

His passing range was ridiculous and he had a knack for scoring cracking goals.

Pirlo's in-game rating is yet to be revealed, but his highest rating will almost certainly be over the 90 mark.

Each ICON is given three different cards to reflect three different periods in their career.

You can bet that Pirlo's trio of cards will have outstanding passing stats and anyone lucky enough to pack him will be delivering inch-perfect through balls for fun.

EA Sports have confirmed that they will release the full list of ICON cards for FIFA 20 on July 31.

The likes of Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham could finally be given cards after missing out in previous years.

