Football

Andrea Pirlo will be an ICON card in FIFA 20.

Italian legend Andrea Pirlo named as the first ICON card in FIFA 20

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Andrea Pirlo has been officially named as the first ICON card to use in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

The Italian legend retired from professional football back in 2017 after two seasons with New York City FC.

Pirlo is known as one of the greatest midfielders in the history of football, excelling for AC Milan, Juventus and the Italian national team.

Pirlo will be an ICON card in FIFA 20

His passing range was ridiculous and he had a knack for scoring cracking goals.

Pirlo's in-game rating is yet to be revealed, but his highest rating will almost certainly be over the 90 mark.

Each ICON is given three different cards to reflect three different periods in their career.

You can bet that Pirlo's trio of cards will have outstanding passing stats and anyone lucky enough to pack him will be delivering inch-perfect through balls for fun.

EA Sports have confirmed that they will release the full list of ICON cards for FIFA 20 on July 31.

The likes of Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham could finally be given cards after missing out in previous years.

Which player would you like to see given an ICON card in FIFA 20? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.

Topics:
EA SPORTS FIFA
Football

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again