Over on Merseyside, it's still only just starting to sink in that Liverpool will start the new season as the defending European champions.

A 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, courtesy of a Mo Salah penalty and Divock Origi's late strike, sealed the club's sixth title.

Attention will soon turn to the 2019/20 campaign, with the Community Shield now just eight days away.

Jurgen Klopp is still waiting to welcome back several key players due to Egyptian Salah playing in the Africa Cup of Nations and Brazilian duo Alisson and Roberto Firmino's participating in Copa America.

The latter two enjoyed even more success after that famous night in Madrid, tasting glory with the Selecao.

However, the memories of June 1st remain etched, quite literally, on Firmino.

That's because the forward now has himself lifting the trophy tattooed on his back, as seen on his Instagram page:

Given some of the horrorshows footballers have inked on themselves, that's actually quite a nice touch.

It completes quite the array of body art but with or without it, Firmino is not going to be forgetting that moment in a hurry.

The 27-year-old played a key role in helping Liverpool reach back-to-back finals, scoring a last-minute winner against Paris Saint-Germain and then netting against Red Star Belgrade all the way back in the group stages.

Porto also suffered his wrath in both legs of the quarter-final, all that despite persistent talk that he looked fatigued and not quite at his best for much of the campaign.

Firmino and the rest of the dressing room will now be hoping that more silverware is just around the corner.

Having finished just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League last season, it looks set to be another tantalising title race between the two sides again this term.

