Gareth Bale will make a huge personal sacrifice after moving to China.

Gareth Bale will leave his family in Wales after he joins Jiangsu Suning

Gareth Bale is on the verge of sealing a mega-money move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.

The Welshman's move to the Far East will see him reportedly pocket a salary of around £1m-per-week.

Bale was keen on a return to the Premier League, but his eyes clearly lit up at the prospect of making outrageous money out in China - something no English team would offer him.

It's an underwhelming end to the 30-year-old's career in Europe, but he can leave knowing that he won four Champions Leagues with Real Madrid.

Few players have that on their CV and Bale can now focus on making the Chinese Super League his own.

But the move will come with its sacrifices, with the Mirror reporting that Bale will leave his family in Wales while he plays out in Nanjing.

He has three young children and the family believe it would be too much of a strain on them to move to China.

His wife Emma will live with the kids in their £4m mansion in Wales.

A relative stated that Jiangsu Suning's offer was “too good to turn down. It’s a big decision."

Bale will leave Real Madrid after six successful years

"But Gareth’s the wrong side of 30 now so has to make the most of the next few years. It’s a sacrifice they’re prepared to make for £1million a week.

“After all, they never really settled in Spain so they’d have no chance in China.”

Bale's family struggled to adapt to life in Spain after his move in 2013, with none of them learning Spanish.

“It’d be too much of a culture shock to move to China with three young children,” the relative added.

Bale's move will be the biggest in the history of Chinese football

“They didn’t learn Spanish so I can’t see Gareth having Mandarin lessons any time soon.

"And he’s not much of a fan of Chinese food – even when he’s home.”

It's going to be a lonely three years in China for Bale, but once the deal has ended, he will be sorted financially for the rest of his life.

Topics:
Football
Real Madrid
Gareth Bale

