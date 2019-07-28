Sir Alex Ferguson still has a huge say over proceedings at Manchester United.

Despite stepping down as manager back in 2013, the Scotsman is still heavily involved behind-the-scenes at Old Trafford.

He has a close relationship with current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and reportedly offered assistance during the Norwegian's start to life as boss at the start of the year.

And it seems Fergie is trying to assist Solskjaer once again, but this time in the transfer market.

The 77-year-old is now pushing for the manager and the club to splash the cash on Aston Villa star John McGinn.

As reported by The Sun, Fergie is adamant that McGinn is the man to remedy United's midfield woes.

A combative box-to-box midfielder, the 24-year-old scored seven goals and assisted nine more in his 43 Championship games last season.

McGinn was also named man-of-the-match in Villa's play-off final triumph over Derby County.

As such, Dean Smith's side are demanding £50m to sell one of their prized assets this summer.

It's a lot of money, but the Fergie seal of approval could convince United to invest in the Scotsman.

The Red Devils have been linked with numerous midfielders this summer, most notably Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff.

It would seem to suggest that there is a lingering fear that United could still lose Paul Pogba this summer.

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane are known to be keen on him, but Solskjaer's side are holding out for a huge transfer fee.

But if Los Blancos can offload Gareth Bale, that should free up the necessary funds to sign Pogba.

Bringing in McGinn to replace the French superstar would be a brave decision, to say the very least...