Liverpool confirm the signing of 16-year-old Harvey Elliott from Fulham

Liverpool have completed the signing of 16-year-old winger Harvey Elliott from Fulham.

Elliott is regarded as one of England's hottest young talents and in May he became the Premier League's youngest ever player, aged 16 years and 30 days, by featuring against Wolves.

He is set to be part of Liverpool's squad for Sunday's pre-season friendly against Napoli and will then begin training.

The move comes after weeks of speculation and Liverpool legend Danny Murphy believes the teenager has a bright future on Merseyside.

"Harvey Elliott would be a great signing for Liverpool and the right move for the player," Murphy said earlier this month.

"Liverpool are in a very stable position with [Jurgen] Klopp and as a youngster, Elliott wouldn't have to worry about another manager coming in and not seeing him as part of his future plans.

"Klopp has a great record of giving younger players a chance to prove themselves and I'm sure Elliott will get the same opportunity if he buys into Klopp's plan.

Fulham FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

"This would give him a great chance to play and train with some of the best players in the world and see what it takes at the top.

"He's very young and has the chance to develop at Liverpool and then spend a season out on loan if need be. It's a great opportunity for the player and one I can't see him passing up on."

More to follow.

