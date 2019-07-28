One of the most iconic female wrestlers is returning to WWE television this week, as Trish Stratus will make her presence felt on SmackDown Live.

Stratus defied a seven-year absence from the squared circle to return in January of 2018, where she was the final entrant into the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match.

And she added to that with a short stint in the later part of 2018, teaming up with her best friend Lita to take on Mickie James and Alicia Fox at the first-ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view - Evolution.

Her last actual match was part of a ten-woman tag match on Raw the night after Evolution, and since then she has gone back to being a mother.

But it indeed looks like she won't be able to turn down another return.

It has been announced by WWE in their preview for this weeks SmackDown Live that Stratus is returning to programming as the blue brand hits Memphis, Tennessee.

Of course being in Memphis, WWE are wheeling out Jerry 'The King' Lawler for a special episode of 'The King's Court', and Stratus will be his guest.

Seems pretty random in the grand scheme of things, but it seems like it's all leading to the setting-up of a SummerSlam match.

Last week it was revealed that WWE were in talks with Stratus to return to the ring to face Charlotte Flair in a battle for the ages.

And Flair stated in a backstage segment on SmackDown last week that she would get an opponent for SummerSlam, and it would be better than Bayley's choice of Ember Moon for her Women's Title match.

Whilst it may not be a better technical bout than Bayley v Moon, Stratus' homecoming and return to the ring certainly will be exciting to watch.

We may even get to see the pair get physical a few weeks earlier than planned on SmackDown, and if we are looking at match predictions, it's more-than-likely Trish will put Flair over in a huge way in-front of her own fans.