Nacho Novo has been attacked in a nightclub in Glasgow, one year after suffering a heart attack.

The former Rangers player was at SWG3’s STREETrave 30's summer party when the attack took place.

SWG3 chiefs said the person responsible for the attack was "quickly ejected.”

An SWG3 spokeswoman said: "We can confirm an incident took place earlier this evening and that Police Scotland were on site. The issue was dealt with promptly and no further action will be taken.

"As a venue, anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and the safety of our patrons always comes first."

A spokesperson from Police Scotland told the Daily Record: "We responded to a possible disturbance.

"When we arrived there was nothing ongoing."

Sources told the Sun that Novo will not be pressing charges over the incident.

Last year, Novo was hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack.

Novo is something of a hate figure amongst Celtic fans after he regularly baited the club during his six years at Rangers.

It prompted Celtic fans to sing the disgusting song: ‘I hope you die in your sleep, Nacho Novo.’

Recently, Novo took to Instagram to reveal the daily death threats he receives from online trolls.

One read: "How come your no in the ground yet ya chicken heaad. Wee rat b****** a f***ing hate u."

"That's what I need to deal with every day,” he wrote after sharing screenshots of some vile abuse.

During his career, Novo played for Raith Rovers, Dundee, Rangers, Sporting Gijon, Legia Warsaw, Huesca, Greenock Morton, Carlisle United, Carolina RailHawks and Glentoran.