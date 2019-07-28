Any hopes that Real Madrid were truly on the right track found themselves dashed this week.

A 'friendly' against local rivals Atletico Madrid was a disaster - Real were 5-0 down at half-time and needed two late goals just to achieve a 7-3 defeat.

Things have been going badly for a year, though, ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus.

They've sacked two managers since then, with last season being a total disappointment.

Zinedine Zidane returned to get things moving in the right direction and the club embarked on a summer of change.

In came Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, and Rodrygo Goes for huge amounts of money.

And yet, it still doesn't feel right - especially after the Atletico defeat.

Spanish outlet Marca have looked to the fans for opinions on things, offering up a series of polls that brought in over 200,000 votes.

They don't paint a pretty picture whatsoever.

The question 'Do you think Real Madrid have reinforced well this summer?' received an overwhelming response of no - 80% of fans being unhappy.

64% of fans don't believe that Zidane is the ideal coach for this project, either, which is a damning number for their three-time Champions League-winning boss.

Then there are thoughts on a proposed move for Paul Pogba.

60% of fans want him but a whopping 92% feel the Manchester United man isn't enough to fix things.

And while the club looks to sell James Rodriguez, 71% of fans feel he deserves to stay for 19/20 season.

Some of the most notable results involve what Marca call the 'old guard' - basically, the players who have been around a while.

Four players have over 70% of fans wishing they'd move on: Toni Kroos, Nacho, Marcelo, and Lucas Vazquez.

And while the majority do want Sergio Ramos to stay, he only has the backing of 54% - a very small amount for the legendary club captain.

In all, it doesn't look good for Real at all right now.

The fans are unhappy with virtually everything - and it'll clearly take more than a big-money move for Pogba to fix that.