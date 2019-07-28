Manchester United fans could be forgiven for not knowing a great deal about Aston Villa’s John McGinn.

The Scottish midfielder isn’t a household name by any means despite being linked with a huge move to Old Trafford throughout the summer.

Villa want no less than £50 million for McGinn, who scored seven goals and assisted nine more in 43 Championship appearances last season.

He even signed off his brilliant campaign with a man-of-the-match display in the play-off final versus Derby County at Wembley.

Perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly believes McGinn would be worth every penny of his hefty asking price, then.

McGinn has backed up Fergie’s claim with another impressive performance, capped off with a stunning solo goal, in a friendly against Charlton.

Two weeks out from their first Premier League fixture since 2016, McGinn helped Villa cruise to victory in their penultimate pre-season hit-out at The Valley.

Anwar El Ghazi opened the scoring after 37 minutes before Andre Green made it 2-0 ten minutes into the second half.

McGinn fired Dean Smith’s side to a comfortable lead just shy of the hour mark, only for Lyle Taylor to pull one back from 12 yards after referee Charles Breakspear awarded a harsh penalty.

Any hope of a comeback was short-lived, though, thanks to McGinn’s second goal of the afternoon - and it was an absolute beauty.

After hounding the Charlton defence as they tried to play out from the back, McGinn stole the ball on the righthand side of the area and drove towards the byline.

But instead of drilling a hopeful cross towards a cluster of bodies near the goalmouth, he surged past his marker to leave only the goalkeeper in his way.

Calm as you like, McGinn then dragged the ball around the onrushing Dillon Philipps before lashing a left-footed strike into the net from a tight angle.

Check out the goal below…

MCGINN SOLO GOAL

No wonder Sir Alex thinks McGinn is a worthwhile investment - there’s clearly something special about him.

Primarily a box-to-box type of player, McGinn is one of several midfielders thought to be on the Red Devils’ radar.

Christian Eriksen, Ivan Rakitic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Sean Longstaff are also being considered, but it’s difficult to look past a player with Fergie’s seal of approval.

