Money in football is constantly on the rise.

Transfer fees are out of control, wages are obscene and even player agents are able to demand six-figure sums when they broker a deal.

Last season, for example, Premier League clubs spent £261m on agent fees, with Liverpool topping the charts at £44m.

And it's only going to get worse. With more and more money being pumped into football than ever before, more and more money is also going to be spent.

Football fans are having to pay the price, too, with rising season ticket prices and football kits that now cost over £150.

Depending on which club you support and if you would rather have an authentic kit over a replica, you could have to spend well over £100 to get the shirt, shorts and socks.

In the Premier League, no home kit is more expensive than Tottenham's at £161. For the shirt alone it's £90, followed by £55 for the shorts and £16 for the socks.

Fifty-five pounds for a pair of shorts, how crazy is that?

The Daily Mail have compiled a price list for the Premier League's authentic kits - those that are sold by clubs anyway - and the cheapest is £90.97.

1. Tottenham - £161 (£90 shirt, £55 shorts, £16 socks)

2. Chelsea - £160.85 (£89.95 shirt, £54.95 shorts, £15.95 socks)

3. Manchester United - £151.85 (£99.95 shirt, £34.95 shorts, £16.95 socks)

4. Manchester City - £146 (£90 shirt, £40 shorts, £16 socks)

5. Arsenal - £145 (£100 shirt, £30 shorts, £15 socks)

6. Liverpool - £137.98 (£95 shirt, £29.99 shorts, £12.99 socks)

7. Newcastle - £137 (£95 shirt, £28 shorts, £14 socks)

8. Southampton - £137 (£100 shirt, £25 shorts, £12 socks)

9. Aston Villa - £135 (£80 shirt, £40 shorts, £15 socks)

10. Norwich City- £94 (£60 shirt, £22 shorts, £12 socks)

11. Crystal Palace - £90.97 (£51.99 shirt, £24.99 shorts, £13.99 socks)

And here are the prices for the replica kits.

1. Manchester United - £116.85 (£64.95 shirt, £34.95 shorts, £16.95 socks)

2. Manchester City - £116 (£65 shirt, £35 shorts, £16 socks)

3. Tottenham - £111 (£65 shirt, £30 shorts, £16 socks)

4. Chelsea - £110.85 (£64.95 shirt, £29.95 shorts, £15.95 socks)

5. Arsenal - £105 (£60 shirt, £30 shorts, £15 socks)

6. Liverpool - £102.97 (£59.99 shirt, £29.99 shorts, £12.99 socks)

7. Newcastle - £102 (£60 shirt, £28 shorts, £14 socks)

8. Sheffield United - £101 (£55 shirt, £33 shorts, £13 socks)

9. West Ham - £98 (£55 shirt, £28 shorts, £15 socks)

10. Aston Villa - £97 (£55 shirt, £27 shorts, £15 socks)

11. Leicester - £97 (£55 shirt, £30 shorts, £12 socks)

12. Watford - £96 (£55 shirt, £28 shorts, £13 socks)

13. Everton - £92 (£55 shirt, £25 shorts, £12 socks)

14. Southampton - £92 (£55 shirt, £25 shorts, £12 socks)

15. Wolves - £92 (£55 shirt, £25 shorts, £12 socks)

16. Crystal Palace - £88.97 (£49.99 shirt, £24.99 shorts, £13.99 socks)

17. Brighton - £87 (£52 shirt, £22 shorts, £13 socks)

18. Bournemouth - £85 (£50 shirt, £25 shorts, £10 socks)

19. Norwich City - £84 (£50 shirt, £22 shorts, £12 socks)

20. Burnley - £77 (£45 shirt, £20 shorts, £12 socks)

It's no real surprise that last season's top six also have the six most expensive authentic kits, but the cheapest is Liverpool's at £137.98 and that's a silly amount of money.