Gareth Bale’s proposed move to China is OFF.

Bale looked set to leave Real Madrid and join Jiangsu Suning, earning a ridiculous £1 million-per-week.

However, according to BBC Sport’s David Ornstein, the move has now collapsed at the last minute and he will now stay at Madrid.

Ornstein revealed "Gareth Bale’s proposed move to China is OFF. As things stand, he will be staying at Real Madrid" before adding "Understood Real Madrid called the deal off."

The Telegraph have added that Florentino Perez felt that Bale was 'too valuable a player to let go on the cheap.'

Whether Zinedine Zidane will be happy with Perez's decision remains to be seen.

Last week, Zidane said Bale was 'very close to leaving' and that his exit would be 'best for everyone.'

There certainly seemed no way back for the Welshman after he was seen laughing during Real Madrid's 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Saturday night.

As for Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, he called Zidane a 'disgrace.'

"Zidane is a disgrace to speak like that about someone who has done so much for Real,” Barnett said of Zidane's disrespect towards Bale.

Now, Bale and his agent may have to continue working with Zidane for the next three years - the Welshman's current £600,000-per-week contract expires in 2022

As things stand, Bale will now be staying at the Bernabeu this summer with the Chinese transfer window closing on Wednesday.

It's not clear whether Real will now be open to selling Bale to an alternative club.

The club's decision may have been made after Marco Asensio was ruled out for a lengthy period with a serious knee injury.