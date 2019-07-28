Football

.

Gareth Bale's move to China is off

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Gareth Bale’s proposed move to China is OFF.

Bale looked set to leave Real Madrid and join Jiangsu Suning, earning a ridiculous £1 million-per-week.

However, according to BBC Sport’s David Ornstein, the move has now collapsed at the last minute and he will now stay at Madrid.

Ornstein revealed "Gareth Bale’s proposed move to China is OFF. As things stand, he will be staying at Real Madrid" before adding "Understood Real Madrid called the deal off."

The Telegraph have added that Florentino Perez felt that Bale was 'too valuable a player to let go on the cheap.'

Whether Zinedine Zidane will be happy with Perez's decision remains to be seen.

Last week, Zidane said Bale was 'very close to leaving' and that his exit would be 'best for everyone.'

There certainly seemed no way back for the Welshman after he was seen laughing during Real Madrid's 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Saturday night.

As for Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, he called Zidane a 'disgrace.'

"Zidane is a disgrace to speak like that about someone who has done so much for Real,” Barnett said of Zidane's disrespect towards Bale.

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-TRAINING

Now, Bale and his agent may have to continue working with Zidane for the next three years - the Welshman's current £600,000-per-week contract expires in 2022

As things stand, Bale will now be staying at the Bernabeu this summer with the Chinese transfer window closing on Wednesday.

It's not clear whether Real will now be open to selling Bale to an alternative club.

The club's decision may have been made after Marco Asensio was ruled out for a lengthy period with a serious knee injury.

Topics:
Football
Real Madrid
Gareth Bale
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again