Ranking Manchester United players from 'star player' to 'get rid ASAP'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be tasked with getting Manchester United back into the Champions League this season.

To do so, Solskjaer is looking towards signing young and exciting British talent.

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have arrived, while they’ve also been heavily linked with Harry Maguire.

Perhaps their best piece of business is reportedly agreeing a new long-term contract with goalkeeper David de Gea.

The truth is, though, United’s squad simply isn’t good enough to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool anymore.

It will take more than just a good summer of business to close the 32-point gap between them and City last season.

As a result, GIVEMESPORT have decided to rank the current squad from ’Star Player’ to ‘Get rid ASAP.’

Check out the results:

Star player: David de Gea, Paul Pogba

Starting XI: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic

Bench: Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Fred, Scott McTominay, Sergio Romero, Diogo Dalot

Potential: Axel Tuanzebe, Tahith Chong, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood

Sell: Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo

Get rid ASAP: Ashley Young, Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United v Swansea City - Premier League

One man that also assessed the quality of United’s squad this weekend was Matic. The midfielder was asked whether his side can win the title this season and he admitted it was unlikely.

“Quality and experience brings you the title,” the 30-year-old said.

“In this squad we have quality and no experience.”

“We have five or six top players, but they are still young like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. They have shown their quality on the pitch but they are too young to lead the team of course.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-WATFORD

“Mason Greenwood, great potential. United have a project and know what they want with players of the future. But you need to give them time because, at 17, you cannot play the same like you are 26 or 27.

“Football always wants results but the fans need to be patient so they can improve. In the future I am sure these players will take United back where they belong.”

