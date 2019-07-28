It's now almost 10 months since UFC fans have seen Conor McGregor inside the Octagon.

After receiving a suspension for his part in the UFC 229 fracas in Las Vegas, the Notorious opted not to immediately return for a fight - instead announcing his 'retirement' from the sport in March earlier this year.

That announcement was retracted however, with Dana White, President of the UFC, stating it was a ploy to try and acquire shares of the company.

We've never had a definitive answer as to when McGregor really will compete again, and to tell the truth with the millions he's made from the sport and his own brand of whisky, he probably doesn't actually need to carry on fighting.

But White revealed that 'he thinks' McGregor will return at the beginning of 2020, with the majority of the lightweight division waiting to see what happens in September when Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier unify the division in Abu Dhabi.

The Irishman has always been vocal on social media in his absence from competition though and he made his feelings perfectly clear about UFC referees during UFC 240 last night.

In a prelim fight, Canadian Gavin Tucker defeated Seung Woo Choi but an illegal knee strike was called against him earlier in the fight - with McGregor not agreeing on the way Marc Goddard dealt with the situation.

It's not the first time that McGregor has disagreed with Goddard, with the two having an altercation at a Bellator event in Ireland - McGregor jumped the cage to celebrate fellow Irishman Charlie Ward's victory, which Goddard didn't like as he wasn't authorised personnel.

In the midst of the action last night, McGregor also had some words for his long-time rival Nurmagomedov.

Conor called out referee Herb Dean for not checking on Khabib during their UFC 229 scrap after a 'big poppa pump' from McGregor to the Russian's eye-socket, and then went on to insult Khabib by calling him a 'p***y fighter' and being 'riddled with fear'.

There's no doubt if McGregor does return he would want a rematch with Khabib, but the way the inaugural fight went there's a lot of doubt as to whether Conor could exact revenge.

And if Nurmagomedov does defeat Poirier in September, his legacy will only grow, as will his undefeated record.