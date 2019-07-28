As Arsenal step up their preparations for the 2019-20 campaign, their main aim will surely be to secure qualification to the Champions League once again.

The Gunners failed to do this on two fronts last season by finishing fifth in the Premier League and by getting beaten 4-1 by rivals Chelsea in the Europa League final.

Arsenal's 2019 International Champions Cup games in America saw them beat Bayern Munich and Fiorentina before losing on penalties to Real Madrid.

Unai Emery's men returned home to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon to take on French side Lyon in the annual Emirates Cup.

Not only did the north London club lose the match after going 1-0 up, but Shkodran Mustafi was subjected to audible booing from his own fans when he came on for Calum Chambers.

Arsenal lose 2-1 to Lyon in Emirates Cup

Alexandre Lacazette was forced off in the 13th-minute due to injury but his strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal in front with a fine finish ten minutes before half-time.

Lyon improved in the second period and equalised thanks to Moussa Dembele's header, and the Frenchman also scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 75th-minute.

Mustafi gets booed by Arsenal fans

With 20 minutes to go, the score was 1-1 and Emery decided to introduce three new players into the contest - Dani Ceballos, Gabriel Martinelli and Mustafi.

Martinelli joined Arsenal this summer from Ituano and Ceballos agreed a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid a few days ago, so they understandably received a warm reception.

However, when Mustafi's name was read out individually, it was met by loud boos from a worryingly large portion of the crowd inside the Emirates.

The 27-year-old has played 112 matches for Arsenal since joining from Valencia in 2016 but plently of Gooners simply do not think he is good enough to play for the club.

However, to get booed by your own fans at your home ground will certainly be a big blow to Mustafi, and Arsenal supporters have reacted to the incident on Twitter.

Most people feel sorry for him and aren't happy that he received boos, however there are others out there that hope it leads to the defender leaving the club - check out some tweets.

Mustafi, who helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup, often struggles to assert his dominance over opposition forwards and has made a series of costly defensive mistakes.

That said, with William Saliba being immediately loaned back out to Saint-Etienne and captain Laurent Koscielny refusing to go on the US tour, Emery may have little choice but to play Mustafi.

