Liverpool have been beaten 3-0 by Napoli in their penultimate pre-season friendly ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Goals from Lorenzo Insigne, Arkadiusz Milik and Amin Younes sealed a comfortable win for the Serie A side at Murrayfield.

There are less than two weeks until the start of the new Premier League season and Liverpool's recent form in pre-season may be a cause for concern for Jurgen Klopp.

It may only be pre-season but the Merseyside outfit have now lost three of their last four friendly matches, and some weaknesses have been exposed.

Indeed, Napoli had no problems breaching Liverpool's defence.

Insigne opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti's side in the 18th minute when he cut inside and fired past Simon Mignolet from the edge of the area.

Milik doubled Napoli's lead just before the half-hour mark. Liverpool's right was exploited and the Poland international scored with a sliding finish.

If Klopp was hoping for an immediate reaction from his players after half-time, he didn't get one. Mignolet saved Insigne's shot but the ball fell to Younes, who couldn't miss from close range.

Napoli repeatedly found success down Liverpool's right, with Trent Alexander-Arnold left exposed, and they lacked a cutting edge going forward.

Liverpool entered the game against Napoli following a disappointing tour of the United States.

Klopp’s side didn’t win any of their matches in the States, losing to Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla and drawing against Sporting Lisbon.

It’s important to remember that Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane haven’t featured for the Reds during pre-season owing to their international commitments.

But these results prove that Liverpool’s back-up options just aren’t good enough for a club with ambitions of winning the biggest trophies each year.

“Are we Salah Firmino Mane FC?,” asked one Liverpool fan on Twitter. “Why do we look like Huddersfield without them?”

Now is the time for Klopp to add some much-needed depth to his attacking choices and the arrival of 16-year-old Harvey Elliott from Fulham won’t be enough to ease the concerns of Liverpool fans.

Yet Klopp is sticking by the club’s more conservative approach this summer.

“This year is not the end of Liverpool FC,” Klopp said, per the Telegraph.

“Next year there will be another transfer window. This team is really good and we have invested a lot in it. Now we have to work with that.”

“We have to pay bills. Sorry. Everybody has to pay bills; we have to pay bills.

“We invested money in this team. Now it looks like we are not.

“But we are not in this fantasia land where you just get whatever you want. You cannot do it constantly.”