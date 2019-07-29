A lot of people like to mention the Champions League semi-final and the Copa del Rey final when talking about Lionel Messi's 2018-19, but the fact is he had a phenomenal campaign.

In his very first season as Barcelona captain, the forward registered a ridiculous 51 goals and 19 assists in 50 matches and won two trophies - La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana.

Messi's latest quest to win a major trophy with his country ended in disappointment earlier this month as Argentina were beaten 2-0 by eventual winners Brazil in the Copa America semi-final.

Barca's pre-season is well underway but their main man has understandably been given an extended break due to his international exploits and he's currently spending time in Ibiza.

However, Messi seemed to get into a bit of bother on Sunday evening and needed to be held back by security guards from a potential altercation on the Spanish island.

Where has Messi been since the Copa America?

The Argentina skipper spent the first of his rest days in his native land before embarking on a break to the exotic Caribbean island of Antigua and Barbuda.

Per Sport, Messi then briefly headed back to Barcelona before going to Ibiza with his children to reunite with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo - who was already there.

Messi has spent previous summers in Ibiza, a well-known holiday destination, and this time he was joined by fellow Barca players Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and ex-teammate Cesc Fabregas.

Messi gets held back by security

Leo Messi is known for being one of the calmest, non-troublesome footballers around but he may have lost his head on Sunday evening in Spain - as the videos below show.

The 32-year-old, who is the favourite alongside Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk to win the 2019 Ballon d'Or, was restrained and escorted away from an area by security guards.

One of the captions of the above tweets read: "A guy in the Ibiza party tried to fight Messi, security stepped in as Messi was about to batter the guy."

However, it's unclear from the videos to ascertain what actually happened or who (if anyone) it was that clearly provoked the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

What happens now?

The plan was for Messi to stay in Ibiza until Wednesday, when he is due to report to Barca training for the first time ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Only time will tell whether or not this incident results in Messi leaving Ibiza earlier and re-joining Ernesto Valverde's squad sooner than originally expected.

What are YOUR thoughts on the above videos involving Messi and security guards in Ibiza? Drop YOUR opinions in the comments box below!