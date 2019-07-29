Public challenged to jump as high as Cristiano Ronaldo

“You cannot defend against a jump of that height.”

That was Chris Coleman’s verdict after watching Cristiano Ronaldo leap 2.65 metres into the air to score for Portugal against Wales in the semi-final of Euro 2016.

Martin Keown described it as “like watching a basketball player going up for a slam dunk”.

Ronaldo’s athleticism is simply extraordinary. He was 80 centimetres off the ground when he headed in that goal, and was airborne for 0.7 seconds.

That’s not normal.

The Juventus forward is 6 foot 1 inch but a 2011 study carried out at Chichester University found that his average leap is 78cm (2ft 5in), which is 7cm higher than the average NBA player.

So it’s no surprise that Ronaldo has scored more than 100 headers in his career.

Can the public jump as high as Ronaldo?

But just how impressive is it to be able to leap 2.65m into the air?

Well, the F2 Freestylers - freestyle duo Jeremy Lynch and Billy Wingrove - decided to see if the general public can jump as high as Ronaldo.

They offered a £1,000 prize to anyone who could reach 2.65m into the air, the height Ronaldo reached against Wales.

Even with a run-up, many people still couldn’t get close to the target.



That’s until an Australian manages to hit it after swapping some casual shoes for a pair of trainers to get an extra spring.

The challenge just goes to show how unbelievable Ronaldo is.

“The fact that Ronaldo can do that, it just shows he is a freak. A freak of nature,” says celebrity Mark Wright, who makes an appearance in the video.

Some of the most iconic goals that the 34-year-old has scored in his career have been headers.

There was the powerful header for Real Madrid against Manchester United in 2013, which left Sir Alex Ferguson stunned.

“Ronaldo's kneecap was at the height of [Patrice] Evra's head; even Lionel Messi can't do that!” said the Scot.

As Coleman said, sometimes there’s just nothing you can do.