It may only be pre-season but everyone associated with Real Madrid was rocked when they were smashed 7-3 by Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Friday night.

Diego Costa put Atletico 1-0 up inside the opening minute, he went on to score four goals (and get sent off) and big-money signing Joao Felix bagged his first goal for the club.

Zinedine Zidane's men looked miles behind their city rivals in terms of sharpness and terrible at the back, despite Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo all starting the game.

The magnitude of the scoreline came as a shock to many in the footballing world, however Atleti have been creeping up on Real for a while now and may even be on the same level.

Let's take a look at some of the ways in which Atletico have bossed their neighbours over the past few months, beginning with how both sides ended the 2018-19 campaign.

The Madrid clubs in 2018-19

Barcelona cruised to yet another La Liga title but it was Atletico who had the best defence in the league and that finished closest to them in second, eight points ahead of third-place Real.

In the Champions League, both teams exited at the Round of 16 stage, with Juventus pulling off a comeback win over Atleti and Ajax's youngsters humiliating Real at the Bernabeu.

Regarding trophies, Los Blancos won the FIFA Club World Cup, while Atletico lifted the UEFA Super Cup last August thanks to a 4-2 win over (you guessed it) Real.

How Atletico have bossed Real this summer

So, Atletico obviously bossed Real when they thrashed them 7-3 in the derby in America but they've also left a sour taste in their rivals' mouth with regards to transfers.

Diego Simeone's men managed to sign 24-year-old midfielder Marcos Llorente - a boyhood Real fan - from Zidane's side on a five-year deal for around £35 million.

Additionally, Atleti are interested in signing James Rodriguez from Real and a deal could still happen, at a time where Real are crying out for classy, creative playmakers like the Colombian.

Real rebounded from a season which saw them sack both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari by making huge waves early on in the transfer market.

The Galactico signings of Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Luka Jovic and Chelsea legend Eden Hazard each cost a fee of €45M or considerably more.

Despite these acquisitions, many Madrid fans feel their side still need more if they're to seriously challenge for big trophies this season, but Atleti have completely rebuilt their squad.

Atletico's crazy squad rebuild

In case you weren't aware, legends Juanfran and Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, Filipe Luis, Manchester City new-boy Rodri and main man Antoine Griezmann all left the club this summer.

However, instead of licking their wounds, Atleti have been extremely active in terms of incomings too and have managed to replace all of their departures with quality players.

Los Colchoneros have brought in Kieran Trippier, centre-backs Mario Hermoso and Felipe, Renan Lodi, the aforementioned Llorente, Hector Herrera and £113 million starlet Felix.

All these arrivals are in addition to keeping the likes of Jan Oblak and Saul Niguez, and the 7-3 win was further proof that Atleti may be set for more success than Real in 2019-20.

