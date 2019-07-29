Manchester United’s expected squad revamp hasn’t happened this summer.

And with just over a week to go before the transfer window closes, it’s hard to see that changing.

Only two players have been signed so far this summer. Daniel James arrived from Swansea City for £15 million, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka set the Red Devils back a cool £50 million to sign from Crystal Palace.

Both players have made a positive impression during pre-season, but United fans expected several more new faces after the way last season ended.

Many outgoings were also anticipated but only Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia - both on free transfers - have been offloaded as things stand.

United fans were cautiously optimistic over the weekend after reports emerged from Spain - per Catalan newspaper Sport - that their club had reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon for Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The 24-year-old, who scored 31 goals in 50 games for Sporting last season, has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

However, Sky Sports reported last week that United were ‘unlikely’ to sign the highly-rated midfielder because he wasn’t one of their ‘priority signings’.

If Fernandes isn’t one of their priority signings, then it begs the question: who is?

However, following reports of that £62 million ‘agreement’ with Sporting, United fans kept a close eye on Fernandes during Sunday evening’s friendly between the Portuguese outfit and Valencia.

And they were left very excited when they saw the UEFA Nations League winner in ‘tears’ after what may have been his final appearance for the club.

Now, there was a rather amusing debate for a while on Sunday night whether Fernandes was crying - or whether he was simply wiping sweat away from his forehead.

This is how desperate poor United fans have become this summer.

But when additional footage of the midfielder looking emotional on the bench emerged, United supporters began to lose their heads on social media…

They reckon Fernandes to Old Trafford is now happening.

And with only 10 days remaining until the transfer window closes, it won’t be long before they’re proven right or wrong.