Gareth Bale looked close to ending his nightmare spell at Real Madrid last week.

Many outlets reported that he was set to join Chinese club Jiangsu Suning, with Bale set to earn £1million-per-week.

However, the deal fell through at the last moment, meaning he will have to stay put at Real Madrid for now.

So, where could he end up now?

With the injury to Marco Asensio, there is a chance that he's still needed at Madrid.

If he chooses to leave, the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham and Manchester United have all been linked in the past.

And a move to another Chinese club could also still be a possibility.

However, it is believed that Bale wants to go to Man United.

Marca report that he has two potential destinations: find a new team in China or study new alternatives in the Premier League.

But Bale hopes that his 'dream' comes true and United make a move for him.

Whether United are interested in Bale, though, remains to be seen.

Unless Bale agrees to take a massive pay-cut, it seems unlikely that they will be interested in making a move.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about Bale back in March and, although he declined to comment directly about him, he hinted there is room for quality players at the club.

“I can’t really comment on Gareth Bale or specific players because they’re property of other clubs but we should look for quality players, definitely, and players who could improve us as a team,” Solskjaer said, per Goal.

“There’s so many factors you need to think about when you sign players. It’s easy when you’re in the media or when you’re a supporter, you can think short term. We’ve got to think about the longevity as well, who’s going to fit in personality-wise.

“So there’s so many things that we need to think about.”

United fans: Would you want the club to sign Bale? Have your say by leaving a comment below.