On this day in 2014, Liverpool signed Divock Origi from Lille for £10 million.

The then 19-year-old had just come off the back of a successful Euro 2014 campaign with Belgium and was one of the most exciting teenagers in world football.

However, he struggled in his first few seasons at Liverpool.

He looked to have no future at the club after spending the 2017/18 season on loan at Wolfsburg.

Jurgen Klopp decided to keep him as his fourth choice striker last campaign.

He had very limited opportunities but, when he was called upon, he did not disappoint.

In December, Origi emerged from the bench to score a crucial 96th minute winners against fierce rivals, Everton.

For the next few months he found minutes hard to come by but, when Roberto Firmino suffered an injury, he got his chance once again.

With Liverpool needing a winner against Newcastle in April, Origi once again came off the bench to give his side all three points.

He started against Barcelona three days later and scored twice as Liverpool pulled off one of the best comebacks in Champions League history.

And then Origi capped off his legendary status by scoring Liverpool's second in their 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the Champions League final.

The Belgian forward was rewarded for his success by signing a new long-term contract with the Reds this summer.

And, he's been in fine form this pre-season, having notched three times.

Jurgen Klopp praised Origi's remarkable rise this weekend.

“Divock made the decisive step in the last couple of weeks of last season, and he deserved it,” Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

“Not only because he trained, it's like (the problems he had) fell off him.

“Since he got that injury (against Everton in April 2016), it was just glimpses here and there. But then we were training and you saw it – Divock's back. It is the Divock Origi the whole world wanted.

“If you could have asked at that moment the clubs around after the Dortmund away game 'Divock Origi, do you want him?' there would have been lots of clubs.

“That's the situation now. Now we have to help him. He looks completely fine, has signed his new contract, conscious decision, all good. A new signing!”