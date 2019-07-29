It all seemed to be going well for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the German Grand Prix.

Despite fuel pressure issues forcing him back into 10th on the starting grid, the Monegasque had made his way up into second place due to some great driving from himself and clever pit stopping from his team.

However, with Lewis Hamilton and a first win in Formula 1 in sight for Leclerc, the 21-year-old oversteered on Turn 16, forcing him off the track and ironically into the advertising boards displaying the Mercedes name.

How heartbreaking the moment was for Leclerc can be seen by his reaction recorded by the team radio and the camera attached to his helmet.

“F***! No,” the Monegasque screamed, while despairingly looking down at his steering wheel. “Oh no, come on Charles!”

The young racer seemed apologetic to his team, but also furious with the state of the track.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” Leclerc began, the raw emotion apparent in his wavering voice.

However, responding to his team’s comments that the track was slippery, he made his feelings very clear.

“It’s not a little bit slippery,” Leclerc exclaimed. “I was at 30 kilometres per hour, I could not do anything.”

“It’s dangerous. Anyway, my mistake. I’m sorry.”

Following Sebastian Vettel’s second-place finish, Leclerc’s forced retirement from the race means he now sits 21 points behind his teammate in fifth in the overall drivers’ standings.

In terms of Ferrari, the gap between them and Mercedes, who sit in first place, is still a gigantic 148 points.

Leclerc will be hoping to put this emotionally challenging race behind him as attention turns to the Hungarian Grand Prix next Sunday.

While the German Grand Prix ultimately ended in heartbreak for Leclerc, the speed Ferrari demonstrated in the practice rounds and qualifying during the weekend will fill the 21-year-old with hope that his first Formula 1 victory is just around the corner.