Patrice Evra has announced his retirement from football.

The former defender is best known for his time at Manchester United, spending eight years of his career at Old Trafford.

He made the announcement in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, saying:

"My playing career is officially over. I started training for the UEFA B Coaching License in 2013, now I want to finish it and then go on to get the UEFA A license."

It's not surprising that Evra will pursue a coaching career after hanging up his boots, given he showed real leadership qualities on the pitch.

His playing career spanned over two decades and the left-back found plenty of success in three of Europe's top leagues.

Evra's first piece of silverware came with Monaco, winning the French League Cup in 2003.

After impressing in Ligue 1, he earned a move to Man United three years later and became a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson's team that won so many trophies.

In England, the defender won five Premier Leagues, three League Cups, four community shields and the Champions League.

Evra swapped Manchester for Turin in 2014, joining Juventus. There, he won Serie A twice, as well as the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup.

After shorts stints at Marseille and West Ham, the Frenchman has finally called it a day, ending his playing career with a bucket load of medals and memories.

We should soon expect to see him on the sidelines, no doubt demanding as much effort and commitment as he showed every time he stepped on to the pitch.

After all, it was those personality traits that helped make Evra one of the greatest left-backs of his generation.

Enjoy your retirement, Patrice!