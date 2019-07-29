Max Verstappen claimed his second win of the season following an all-time classic German Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver triumphed after Lewis Hamilton crashed while leading at a rain-hit Hockenheim.

Here, we take a look at five things we learned from Sunday’s race.

Lewis Hamilton's Struggles

Lewis Hamilton has cancelled a number of personal commitments this week in a bid to recover from the illness which overshadowed his German GP. Hamilton made not one, but two uncharacteristic mistakes, crashing from the lead and later spinning, too.

While the five-time world champion might be a great winner, he is not a good loser, providing curt answers on Sunday night as he attempted to explain his mistake-ridden drive. Yet, despite finishing outside the top 10 for the first time in more than six years, Hamilton was bumped up two positions after the Alfa Romeo drivers were penalised for a technical infringement.

The two extra points for ninth allowed him to extend his championship lead over Valtteri Bottas to 41 ahead of this week’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the final round before the summer break.

Charles Leclerc Is Still Learning

Charles Leclerc has impressed in his debut season at Ferrari, proving an even match for teammate Sebastian Vettel, but the 21-year-old Monegasque is some way from the finished article.

He should have won on Sunday, running behind Hamilton, when he lost control of his Ferrari and skidded into the wall at the final corner.

Earlier this year, he blew his chances of victory in Azerbaijan, crashing out of qualifying when he was the favourite to secure pole.

Vettel remains Ferrari’s number one, and the composure he displayed in his fightback from last to second is proof that the German should not be written off just yet.

Memorable Weekend for Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat’s F1 career looked to be over when he was dumped by Red Bull last year, but given a second chance by their junior team, the Russian secured only Toro Rosso’s second podium, their first in 11 years, with a superb drive to third on Sunday.

Kvyat gambled by switching to slicks, and the move proved a stroke of genius. It capped a remarkable 24 hours for Kvyat after his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, the daughter of triple world champion Nelson Piquet, gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter, on Saturday night.

Stroll On The Track

Such was the madness of Sunday’s German Grand Prix that at one stage the much-derided Lance Stroll led the race. Like Kvyat, the Canadian took a punt on an early changeover to dry rubber and it paid off handsomely.

Stroll, whose career has been bankrolled by his fashion billionaire father and now Racing Point owner Lawrence, was only denied an unlikely podium when he was unable to fend off a recovering Vettel in the closing stages.

Stroll did, however, bank £11,000 for Breast Cancer Care, with SportPesa, Racing Point’s title sponsor, having pledged £1,000 for every position gained by Stroll, who started 15th. Bravo.

Kubica Back In The Points

This has been a season to forget for Williams, but the British team were celebrating their first point of the year on Sunday.

Robert Kubica, who crossed the line in 12th, was promoted two places following 30-second timed penalties for Kimi Raikkonen and his Alfa Romeo teammate Antonio Giovinazzi.

Kubica has been desperately off the pace on his return to the sport and it seems improbable he will be retained by Williams for next season, but given it is remarkable he is back in F1 at all following the 2011 rally crash which nearly cost him his life, there will not be a more warmly received single point scored in the sport this year.