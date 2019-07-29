Eden Hazard arrived at Real Madrid 7kg overweight

Football

Big things are expected of Eden Hazard after his £90m move from Chelsea to Real Madrid.

For years the Belgian has been regarded as one of the world's best players, but he's never quite been able to reach the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has the chance to do that now, though, and there's no bigger platform in football than Real Madrid.

Winning the Ballon d'Or is a feasible next step for Hazard and Samuel Eto'o believes it will happen in the near future.

"Hazard has to win the Ballon d'Or," Eto'o said recently. "He hasn't been valued enough but now he's at one of the best teams in the world.

"All eyes will be on him. He's close to Messi's level and I hope that he plays Barcelona when he's at 100 percent."

It's been almost two months since Hazard completed his dream move to Los Blancos, though it hasn't been all plain sailing.

Hazard has featured in three pre-season games so far - against Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid - and tasted defeat in two of them.

The most recent was a 7-3 drubbing to rivals Atletico, who were winning 5-0 at one point. Hazard looked far from his best.

And perhaps the reason for that is he reportedly arrived at Real 7kg overweight - which is just over a stone - and he hasn't lost much of it since.

Hazard may be the new star of the Bernabeu, but he really needs to get his act together before the 2019/20 season starts.

Football fans immediately noticed the 28-year-old looking a bit chunky when he joined Real and it was noticed again on his debut against Bayern.

Real are in disarray at the moment after the defeat to Atletico and with Gareth Bale's future up in the air, and the last thing they need is their star signing being unfit.

