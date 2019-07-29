Real Madrid fans who turned up to the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday night watched on in disbelief as their team were destroyed by neighbours Atletico Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side conceded the first of seven goals inside the opening minute and were 5-0 down by half-time.

Diego Costa scored his fourth of the night to make it 6-0 early in the second half before Vitolo made it seven with 20 minutes remaining. Madrid pulled back three goals before full-time but this merely turned an utterly humiliating result into a painfully embarrassing one.

Real Madrid do not lose matches 7-3 - whether that’s a competitive game or a pre-season friendly - and Zidane came under fire from the club’s fans after the match.

"What happened is that we entered the game very badly. A high-level competition, we entered very badly,” Zidane was quoted as saying by Goal.

"At eight minutes we were down 2-0. There was no response from us to change something. The first part was difficult. We never entered the game. We have lacked everything. Especially intensity."

To make matters worse for Real Madrid fans, a Barcelona supporter decided to trigger everyone around him by walking through the stands holding up a Messi shirt.

Needless to say, this infuriated the Madridistas, who reacted by insulting the Barça fan, throwing drinks at him and booing him.

Amusingly, this didn’t seem to remotely bother him.

He was loving the abuse and continued to walk up the stairs waving the Messi shirt proudly.

Brave or stupid? A bit of both, probably, but you have to admire the bloke’s guts.

Talk about rubbing salt into their wounds.

Real Madrid’s pre-season has been inauspicious to say the least.

They lost their opening match 3-1 against Bayern Munich before playing out a 2-2 draw with Arsenal - winning on penalties.

But Saturday’s heavy defeat against Atleti is cause for concern after the club spent so much on reinforcements this summer.

Eden Hazard and his teammates will be looking to bounce back with a victory against last season’s Champions League finalists Tottenham on Tuesday evening.