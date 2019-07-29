Cristiano Ronaldo can buy pretty much whatever he wants.

The Portuguese superstar has earned millions in football having been at the top of the sport for almost 15 years.

According to Forbes, he's the second highest paid athlete in the world and is believed to be worth £365 million.

But how does he spend his money?

Ronaldo is known to have a wide range of cars, while he also splashes out on properties around the world.

According to the Sun, he's just added to his £27m property collection by buying a £1.3 million mansion in Marbella.

And, naturally, it's stunning.

The hi-tech villa is located on the exclusive development called 'The Heights' set on the La Resina golf and country club estate.

His new four-bedroom property has an LED driveway, private gym, cinema room and infinity pool.

Ceiling-to-floor windows provide views of the Mediterranean, while it also has high ceilings and floating staircases.

View images of the property below:

Seems like a very good purchase from the 34-year-old.

And he's also now a neighbour of Conor McGregor, who also owns a property in 'The Heights'.

McGregor will welcome Ronaldo's arrival, with the two having training together in the past.

The Irishman has also been very complimentary of Ronaldo in the past, including when he sung his praises after Ronaldo's hat-trick against Atletico Madrid earlier this year.

"Cristiano is a phenomenal athlete, person, and entrepreneur," he told FIFA.com, per Joe.co.uk.

"His all-around discipline, perfectionist attitude, and dedication to his craft is inspiring and has inspired so many young children to play football.

"Just look what he did recently in the Champions League, at 34 years young, a hat-trick under the lights when the pressure was on for all the marbles.

"And against Atletico Madrid, one of the best defensive sides in Europe.

"That is inspiring! We are both disciplined athletes at the top of our game."