Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that Jarrell Miller sent him a text after hearing the news that Dillian Whyte tested positive for drugs prior to his fight with Oscar Rivas.

The Body Snatcher took to the O2 and didn’t disappoint in his WBC interim title bout with Rivas – a fight many believed Whyte was mad for even taking.

Despite being knocked down in the ninth, Whyte recovered and won the fight via a unanimous points decision after 12 rounds.

Controversy struck in the aftermath, however, as it was later discovered that Whyte had registered for metabolites of anabolic steroid dianabol in his system just three days before the heavyweight clash took place.

Both Hearn and Whyte were quick to put out the fire and explain the situation that both men endured in the lead up to the fight. On finding the traces of drugs, Whyte had to attend a hearing with an independent panel who judged him able to compete.

Frist, Hearn said: “He was asked to attend a hearing, which he did, and he was cleared at that hearing.

“It wasn’t swept under the carpet, it wasn’t a promoter saying, ‘Let’s try and do this.’

“There was a hearing, if you have a problem with that hearing, speak to the national UKAD government agency or whatever.

“The British Boxing Board of Control approved him to fight, he fought.”

Whilst obviously being cleared to fight, Rivas and his team were justifiably upset that the news came after the fight had taken place and not before.

Rivas wasn’t the only one upset by the news either.

Hearn also revealed that ‘Big Baby Miller’ sent the promoter a text message expressing his discontent with how Hearn has handled the situation.

According to Hearn, he texted: “Oh I see you’re backing Dillian Whyte.”

This almost definitely relates back to when the heavyweight fighter was slammed by Hearn after he failed multiple drug tests that led to the cancellation of his fight with Anthony Joshua. The American was clearly unhappy at double standards set by one of boxing’s leading promoters.

Finally, the man in question himself took to Twitter to release a mini statement of his own.

In a tweet Whyte wrote: “I am so disappointed with the rubbish that has been said about me over the last few days.

“I have lawyers dealing with it and I have been told that I can’t talk about it for good legal reasons.

“I was cleared to fight, and I won that fight fair and square. Thanks for the support.”

Whyte won the contest and has now become the mandatory fight for Deontay Wilder after ranking as the number one challenger for over 600 days.