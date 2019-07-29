We're just under two months away from the release of FIFA 20.

EA Sports claim to have made plenty of improvements to their flagship game, such as changes to the way penalties and free-kicks are taken.

Pro Clubs has also been given a much-needed revamp, while gamers will be delighted with the return of FIFA Street.

Player ratings for FIFA 20 are soon to be announced as well and as with every year they're bound to spark debate.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were the highest-rated players on FIFA 19 at 94, but we suspect that's going to change on the new edition after EA lost the rights to Juventus.

GiveMeSport has predicted the top 20 highest-rated players on FIFA 20 based on last year's ratings and performances from last season.

20 - HARRY KANE I TOTTENHAM

Predicted rating: 89

Kane has established himself as one of the best striker's in the world at Spurs and there's no doubt he deserves to retain his 89 rating from FIFA 19.

29 - SERGIO AGUERO I MANCHESTER CITY

Predicted rating: 89

Even at 31 years old and after eight years at City, Aguero remains arguably the best striker in the Premier League. A true out-and-out goalscorer.

18 - N'GOLO KANTE I CHELSEA

Predicted rating: 89

'Indefatigable' best describes Kante's style of play at Chelsea and he's the best defensive midfielder on FIFA in our eyes.

17 - DIEGO GODIN I ATLETICO MADRID

Predicted rating: 89

Godin's experience and no-nonsense approach to defending is what makes him one of the world's best centre-backs at Atletico. Eighty-nine seems fair given his age.

16 - KYLIAN MBAPPE I PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Predicted rating: 89

Up two from FIFA 19 (87), Mbappe only finished behind Messi in the race for last season's European Golden Shoe with 33 goals. He'll be top dog on FIFA one day.

15 - TONI KROOS I REAL MADRID

Predicted rating: 89

2018/19 was pretty catastrophic for Real Madrid, so it's only natural that the players' ratings take a hit. Kroos could be down to 89 from 90.

14 - MOHAMED SALAH I LIVERPOOL

Predicted rating: 89

Two Premier League Golden Boots in as many years should see Salah's FIFA rating rise to 89 from 88 - or maybe even more.

13 - SERGIO RAMOS I REAL MADRID

Predicted rating: 89

Ramos is no longer the best centre-back in the world, fact, and he wasn't very good for Real Madrid last season. Age starting catching up with him, perhaps?

12 - JAN OBLAK I ATLETICO MADRID

Predicted rating: 90

Consistently superb, which is why Atletico goalkeeper Oblak is expected to hold his 90 rating on FIFA for another year.

11 - LUKA MODRIC I REAL MADRID

Predicted rating: 90

Like Kroos and Ramos, Modric had a poor season at Real Madrid and for that reason it's hard to justify the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner staying 91 rated.

10 - ANTOINE GRIEZMANN I BARCELONA

Predicted rating: 90

Big-money moves tend to result in rating increases, so after joining Barcelona for €120m, Griezmann can expect to crack the 90 mark on FIFA 20.

9 - ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI I BAYERN MUNICH

Predicted rating: 90

Lewandowski is unquestionably the best striker in the Bundesliga and when it comes to finishing there aren't many better in Europe.

8 - VIRGIL VAN DIJK I LIVERPOOL

Predicted rating: 90

Champions League winner, Premier League runner-up and the best centre-back in the world right now. Van Dijk has the potential to go even higher than 90 on FIFA.

7 - DAVID DE GEA I MANCHESTER UNITED

Predicted rating: 90

De Gea may have had a season to forget at United, but he remains the best goalkeeper in the world. Down one from 91.

6 - LUIS SUAREZ I BARCELONA

Predicted rating: 90

Slowly but surely, Suarez is starting to decline at Barcelona and that could see his rating drop to 90 on FIFA 20. He remains world class, though.

5 - KEVIN DE BRUYNE I MANCHESTER CITY

Predicted rating: 91

On his day De Bruyne is unplayable and City will be praying he can stay injury-free next season, because if he does, the Premier League is in trouble. A non-mover at 91 rated.

4 - NEYMAR I PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Predicted rating: 92

There's a chance Neymar could be heading back to Barcelona this summer, which would mean them having four 90-plus rated forwards. Imagine that.

3 - EDEN HAZARD I REAL MADRID

Predicted rating: 92

Hazard's time to shine is now. After his £90m move to Real Madrid from Chelsea, everything is in place for the Belgian to win the Ballon d'Or.

2 - CRISTIANO RONALDO I JUVENTUS

Predicted rating: 93

Ronaldo enjoyed a fine debut season at Juventus, but he was completely outclassed by Messi on the goalscoring front and there's a good chance EA will be bitter about him leaving them.

1 - LIONEL MESSI I BARCELONA

Predicted rating: 94

The soon-to-be best player on FIFA 20 (in our opinion). Individually speaking, Messi was absolutely outstanding for Barcelona as he scored 51 goals in 49 matches. GOAT.