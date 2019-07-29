Manchester United will be playing Europa League football next season.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League last season, resigning them to a campaign without the Champions League come September.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did the best he could to re-build a side that looked uninterested under Jose Mourinho and the Norwegian has fans excited for the future.

But in truth, United haven't looked great since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

He left as one of the greatest managers of all-time, so following his legacy was always going to be a tough task.

David Moyes was the immediate successor and perhaps the most ridiculed of all who have followed Fergie.

He lasted just 10 months and 51 matches at Old Trafford, winning 27, drawing 15 and losing nine. the Scotsman was shown the door in April 2014.

But despite his poor record, Moyes believes that if United had honoured his original six-year contract, which only expired this month, the club would be in a much better position.

In fact, he's claimed that they would still be in the Champions League.

"Do I believe United would be in the Champions League now? Yeah, I do, if I had been in charge," he said in an interview with the Mirror.

"Do I believe we would have a much more stable club? Yeah, I do."

That's a pretty big claim from the manager who lost league games to West Brom and Stoke, as well as an FA Cup tie against Swansea.

Moyes also revealed that he really wishes he could have done a better job.

"I have also got to admit in the short time I was there, I had to win more games," he continued.

I would have loved to have done much better. It was a great opportunity and a job I felt I fitted. I am more disappointed with myself that I didn't make it work.

"I believe I am much better than what I showed. I had to do better.

"There were mitigating circumstances. When you look at it now, what Sir Alex got from the squad to win the league is remarkable.

"What I didn't get was time. I didn't think I was going to be under pressure after six or 10 months because that wasn't the club's values. Maybe I was naive and I should have realised that quicker."

