Deontay Wilder has declared that Tyson Fury’s family are scared for him and don’t want him to take a rematch.

Wilder is no stranger to adding fuel to the fire before his heavyweight clashes and he has started once again.

Whilst it has not yet been confirmed, the American has already started trash talking Fury amid discussions of a colossal rematch.

The two heavyweight giants went into battle in December which ended in a contentious draw - with many believing that Fury was robbed of the WBC belt.

The controversy ensued after the judges failed to conclusively separate the two. Fury was the more dominant of the two throughout the duration of the fight and had the better success rate of punches landed.

Wilder, in classic fashion, was looking beat but landed two huge punches that sent Fury to the canvas. The latter of the two knockdowns was far the more formidable. With the glove held to his throat in celebration and with Fury lay flat on the canvas until the count reached six, everyone believed that the fight was over in round 12.

Miraculously, Fury recovered and shocked the world, and Wilder, by going for a jog around the ring seconds later.

Seven months on from that bout, both fighters have now confirmed that talks for the rematch are well underway and could be made for the start of next year.

But according to the Bronze Bomber, Fury’s family are not as keen as their Gypsy King is to enter the ring with the American once again.

Speaking to Adam Catterall and Gareth A. Davies on talkSPORT’s Fight Night, Wilder said: “Second time the bell rings, I’m going to knock him out, but even faster.

“He’s not getting up this time, I promise you.

“When I hit Tyson Fury, he had a concussion. He didn’t know how he got up. He didn’t know how he got dropped or how he got up – that’s a sign of a concussion.

“His family don’t want him to fight me again and I understand, they shouldn’t. Because I am the hardest puncher in probably the history, period.”

First though, the WBC champion has a rematch with Cuba’s 40-year-old Luis Ortiz in November to attend before he is likely to get a re-run with the 6ft 9in giant.

On the rematch, Wilder has promised even more drama, action and entertainment.

“I don’t want to start that ‘I have to knock him out’ rumour or energy in my head,” continued Wilder. “A win is a win, whether it is pretty or ugly.

“I don’t regret not getting the finish, it was a controversial fight and controversy sells.

“It was a good fight the first time and it will be even better the second time.”

Wilder will also have to be looking out for Dillian Whyte who he has previously called a peasant of the boxing world. After the Body Snatcher’s win against Rivas, he has become the mandatory fighter for the WBC belt.