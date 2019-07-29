Football

Gareth Bale will not play in the Audi Cup vs Tottenham.

Gareth Bale 'too upset' to travel to Audi Cup to play in Real Madrid vs Tottenham

Gareth Bale looks like he's staying at Real Madrid this summer.

The Welsh forward was reportedly on the verge of sealing a move to the Chinese Super League with Jiangsu Suning, where he was set to earn £1m-per-week.

However, news broke yesterday that Los Blancos had pulled the plug on the deal at the last moment after Real requested a transfer fee from Jiangsu Suning.

Bale now faces the prospect of another season struggling for first-team football under Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital.

The Real Madrid manager is not a fan of the 30-year-old and is unlikely to let him play a key role in the squad in 2019/20.

As such, Bale is probably feeling a little down in the dumps about his move to the Far East collapsing.

But the fact that the Welshman is 'too upset' to travel to Munich for Real's Audi Cup friendly against Tottenham is simply ridiculous.

The Telegraph report that Bale has refused to make the journey to Germany with the squad due to being furious with the actions of Zidane and Florentino Perez.

Los Blancos officially confirmed today that Bale had not been named in the travelling party.

BALE UPSET WITH ZIDANE AND PEREZ'S ACTIONS

Real's president has offered the Welshman no explanation about his sudden u-turn and the Welshman has also been handed no reassurances about his place in the squad.

However, they still pay him around £600,000-a-week and you'd think the prospect of playing against Spurs - his old club - would be enough for Bale to at least travel to Munich.

It's a situation that seems to get uglier and uglier with each passing day.

The worst thing is that there now appears to be no solution to the problem that fits the needs of both Real Madrid and Bale.

Bale will not play vs Spurs

Maybe Zidane will have to swallow his pride and play him after all...

