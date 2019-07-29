Didier Drogba is making his triumphant return to EA Sports FIFA in September.

The legendary Ivorian striker has been named as one of the prestigious ICON cards to use on the Ultimate Team game mode.

One of Chelsea's greatest true legends was a proper beast on the game back in the day and he is going to be unstoppable on FIFA 20.

Power, pace and brutally efficient finishing, if you find yourself up against Drogba on Weekend League, it'll probably be best to rage quit before kick-off...

Drogba's overall ratings are set to be revealed on July 31, along with the other ICONS available in the new game.

Four new faces have already been named in Drogba, Ian Wright, Andrea Pirlo and Ronald Koeman.

The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Cafu, Kaka and David Beckham could also be handed cards this year.

Drogba spent the final few years of his career out in Canada and the USA with Montreal Impact and Phoenix Rising.

He announced his retirement from the professional game back in November after one of the most memorable footballing careers.

The Ivorian is fondly remembered as one of the Premier League's most feared strikers, famously leading Chelsea to the Champions League in 2012.

Drogba did return to Stamford Bridge in 2014 to spend another season under Jose Mourinho and he left the following summer with another league title under his belt.

Blues fans will be desperate to get their hands on Drogba in FIFA 20, but one thing he is not going to be is cheap.

Pray for that pack luck, Chelsea supporters!