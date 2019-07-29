The duo of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville sent pulses racing and got people talking weeks ago on SmackDown Live.

After defeating Ember Moon on the June 25 episode of SmackDown, Deville had her hand raised by her tag partner and best friend Rose, but things looked like they were about to turn quickly as Deville stroked Mandy's hair.

Anyone who wanted the pair to kiss though were left disappointed as the two just hugged and left the ring.

Both women are legitimate best friends, having come through the Tough Enough process together in 2015, in which Rose came in second place.

Deville has been public about her sexuality and became the first openly-lesbian performer in WWE history, whilst Rose was in a relationship with NXT superstar Tino Sabbatelli last year.

Despite their differing sexualities though, there's no reason why the two could not participate in a romance angle should WWE go down that route.

When Mandy was quizzed on that potential storyline, she didn't deny that it was in the works and she would actually approve were it to ever happen.

"My character is pretty sexual and pretty sassy, the way I am - so anything I do, it doesn’t really matter if it’s to Sonya or to anyone else," Rose told Uproxx.

“It’s just who my character is, so it’s hard to judge. But I guess you’re just going to have to stay tuned, right? You never know.

"And obviously, if there was ever to be a type of relationship with us, I’m super supportive and WWE is super supportive of inclusion and the LGBTQ community, so I think it would be awesome."

WWE haven't incorporated lesbians into their programming since the Ruthless Aggression Era, where the tag team 3-Minute Warning attacked a pair of lesbian females on RAW in 2002.

You'd hope that WWE would treat Rose and Deville a bit better should they end up going down that route in the near future, and considering Rose hasn't denied that it may happen, it could be an interesting plot to watch out for.