Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may be into their 30s but both have established extraordinary legacies, ensuring they will be spoken about for decades to come.

Their highlights will be immortalised, watched by football fans long after their retirements.

Earlier this month, perhaps the best video on Lionel Messi was uploaded to YouTube by ‘MagicalMessi’.

The 20-minute video is titled ‘Lionel Messi - The GOAT - Official Movie’.

It features Messi’s best goals, legends heaping praise on him and spine-tingling commentary of his greatest moments.

The video - or movie, should we say - has already drawn more than 5.7 million views.

And the reaction has been very positive.

“This is the perfect video to show my children,” wrote one viewer.

A 'Ronaldo - The GOAT' move has been made

Recognising the success of the Messi video, a Ronaldo supporter has attempted to pay tribute to the Portuguese superstar with a video titled, ‘Cristiano Ronaldo - The GOAT - Official Movie’ - yes, the exact same as the Messi one.

The video isn’t as well produced as the one made about Messi, going into less depth about Ronaldo’s career,

And, while the Messi one is closing in on 6 million views, this one has just 1,200.

Awkward.

Click HERE to watch the Messi video and HERE to watch the Ronaldo one.

The debate between Messi and Ronaldo will last an eternity.

We’ve all sat down in the pub and argued over which one is better.

But a number of players, managers and icons have picked Messi as the GOAT over his rival.

Wayne Rooney, Arsene Wenger, Eden Hazard, Marco Reus and David Beckham are among the many to call Messi the best ever.

Indeed, a Twitter thread has been created of every time Messi has been called the best. Check it out HERE.

The Argentinian will hope to win the Ballon d’Or for the sixth time in his career following an incredible 2018-19 season.

Messi scored 51 goals in 49 games in all competitions, helping Barcelona win La Liga.

It was another stellar year in what has been an extraordinary career.