Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has no confidence in Eden Hazard after pre-season

Pre-season has turned into a nightmare for Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane.

Los Blancos were humiliated 7-3 by their city rivals Atletico Madrid on the weekend and have also picked up a number of key injuries during their tours.

Thibaut Courtois, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Marco Asensio all look set to miss the start of the 2019/20 season.

There's also the ongoing saga with Gareth Bale, with the Welshman now refusing to play in Real's Audi Cup game against Tottenham.

Zidane has got some serious issues to resolve and the club's big summer signing, Eden Hazard, is also proving to be problematic.

As we reported earlier, the Belgian arrived for pre-season seven kilos overweight and is yet to shed even half of the excess.

And now, Catalan publication Sport are reporting that the issue has really got under the skin of Real president, Florentino Perez.

He is now said to have 'no confidence' in the signing of the Belgian and only brought him to the Bernabeu to keep Zidane happy.

Hazard is the club's most expensive ever signing and a stance like that from the president is certainly not good.

Perez has concerns about Hazard

For years at Chelsea, Hazard was adamant that a move to Real was his 'dream', but that could quickly turn into a nightmare if he doesn't clean up his act.

Los Blancos have two more pre-season games left before the start of the La Liga season.

They face Spurs tomorrow evening, before their final game against Red Bull Salzburg.

Hazard will almost certainly be handed at least 45 minutes in each game and he needs to start making his mark in the famous white shirt.

Hazard needs to start turning on the style

A first goal would be a start...

