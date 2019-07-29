Becky Lynch is on top of WWE's women's division right now, and she shows no sign of dropping her title any time soon.

She may have dropped one of her two titles at Money In The Bank, but Raw's belt is still firmly around her waist after several defences.

The Irishwoman has been locked in a feud with Lacey Evans for the last few months, but that is now firmly behind her as she readies herself to face Natalya at SummerSlam in less than two weeks.

Even though The Biggest Party of the Summer is in Toronto this year, the booking of Becky has been so strong that you can't expect the Canadian to win the title in her home country.

And excluding the Wild Card Rule, the female division of Raw doesn't look too strong at all.

When you take away the injured Nia Jax and Ruby Riott, and then the inactive Sasha Banks and Ronda Rousey, that leaves you with really only Nattie, Naomi and Nikki Cross as built-up contenders to Lynch, as Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss have had countless title opportunities recently.

Speaking of the females, Lynch was asked about the first-ever WWE all-women's pay-per-view - Evolution - in a SummerSlam conference call earlier today, and it sounds like she wants another one to happen very soon.

As per talkSPORT reporter Alex McCarthy, Lynch stated that there should be an Evolution 2 and believes that Rousey isn't needed whatsoever, despite the star power that her name holds.

She went on to state that there is 'enough talented women' to pull-off a sequel and also made the claim that Evolution was one of the best events of 2018.

That's a debatable point but Evolution did create a ton of traction and had some fantastic matches, and a second one is definitely overdue.

You'd like to think that Vince McMahon will make the effort to showcase his female superstars if he can let the males perform in Saudi Arabia twice a year, and there's no doubting the likes of Lynch will be pushing for it very, very hard.